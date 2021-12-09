Tether Gold (XAUT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $188.10 million and $1.36 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,782.12 or 0.03716297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00042811 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007287 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold (CRYPTO:XAUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

