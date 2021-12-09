TFI International (TSE:TFII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$127.16.

Shares of TFII stock traded down C$0.64 on Thursday, reaching C$137.33. The stock had a trading volume of 60,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,884. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$64.48 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.89.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total transaction of C$7,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$585,869,155.04.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

