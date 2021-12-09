The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of AES worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AES by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,177,645,000 after acquiring an additional 516,234 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in AES by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,576,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AES by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,648,000 after acquiring an additional 279,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AES by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,410,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,849,000 after acquiring an additional 645,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

