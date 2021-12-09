The Berkeley Group’s (BKG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,450 ($59.01) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BKG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of The Berkeley Group to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($59.14) price target for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,848 ($77.55) to GBX 5,500 ($72.93) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,952.33 ($65.67).

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,712 ($62.49) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,368.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,805.50. The company has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

