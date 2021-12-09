The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 3.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock worth $98,012,301. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

