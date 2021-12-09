The Cooper Companies, Inc. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical device company on Wednesday, February 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Cooper Companies has a payout ratio of 0.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cooper Companies to earn $16.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.4%.

Cooper Companies stock traded down $6.50 on Thursday, reaching $408.43. 193,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,743. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $337.40 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.38.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

