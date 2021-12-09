The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €84.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €84.00 ($94.38) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.20 ($103.60).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €71.66 ($80.52) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a one year high of €129.65 ($145.67). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.60.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

