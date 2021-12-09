The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on BlueScope Steel (OTC:BLSFF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BlueScope Steel (OTC:BLSFF) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
OTC BLSFF opened at $14.21 on Monday.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
