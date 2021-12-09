The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.56.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.26 and a 200 day moving average of $176.65. Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $183.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Hershey by 103.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 259.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

