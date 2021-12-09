The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after purchasing an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,399,916,000 after buying an additional 99,002 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $411.25 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $429.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.