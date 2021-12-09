The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Price Down 2%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $48.71. Approximately 12,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 776,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

