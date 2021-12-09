The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southern by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Southern by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $754,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

