The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Toro by 561.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTC opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a one year low of $89.24 and a one year high of $118.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Toro’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

