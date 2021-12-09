The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.12 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.