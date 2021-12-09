The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.2% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.15. The company has a market cap of $278.72 billion, a PE ratio of 140.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

