Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $573.82 million, a PE ratio of 86.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 78.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 53,437 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

