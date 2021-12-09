TheStreet Upgrades Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of GENC opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.58. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 27.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,239,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 269,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the second quarter worth about $865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

