TheStreet Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to C

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

VEON stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in VEON by 5.8% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 78,347,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VEON by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in VEON by 8.6% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in VEON by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 550,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 87.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

