TheStreet Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to C

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.29.
VEON stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in VEON by 5.8% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 78,347,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VEON by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in VEON by 8.6% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in VEON by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 550,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 87.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
