Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Thor Industries stock opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.11.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.