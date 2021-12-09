Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Thor Industries stock opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $152.20.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.11.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.