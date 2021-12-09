Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

