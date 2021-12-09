Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 49,319 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United Natural Foods by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $733,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in United Natural Foods by 102,362.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.84.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

