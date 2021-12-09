Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 408.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 179,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 144,433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 109,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.55. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

