Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

