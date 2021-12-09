Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,618 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,228 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in 3D Systems were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $159,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after acquiring an additional 600,127 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $21,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,051 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after acquiring an additional 304,268 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $9,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,863 shares of company stock worth $464,577. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

