Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,167 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Beer were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.40.

NYSE:SAM opened at $503.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.59. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.12 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

