thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €11.20 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($12.58) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.01) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.65) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.71 ($14.28).

Shares of TKA opened at €9.47 ($10.64) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($30.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.05.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

