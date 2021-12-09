TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

TIMB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of TIM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. TIM has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. TIM had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $863.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 148.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 85.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the second quarter worth $188,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 57.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TIM during the second quarter worth $208,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

