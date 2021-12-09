Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ: TSBK) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Timberland Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Timberland Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberland Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp 38.24% 13.90% 1.65% Timberland Bancorp Competitors 23.10% 8.93% 0.96%

Dividends

Timberland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Timberland Bancorp pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Timberland Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberland Bancorp Competitors 114 433 253 16 2.21

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 1.15%. Given Timberland Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Timberland Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp $72.12 million $27.58 million 8.49 Timberland Bancorp Competitors $145.97 million $15.66 million 28.82

Timberland Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Timberland Bancorp. Timberland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

