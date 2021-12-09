tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on tinyBuild from GBX 310 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($4.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of TBLD stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £396.91 million and a PE ratio of 130.33. tinyBuild has a 1-year low of GBX 187.50 ($2.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($4.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 236.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 13.47.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

