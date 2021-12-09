Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292,485 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 47.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 112,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Titan International by 124.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:TWI opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $503.41 million, a PE ratio of 100.88 and a beta of 2.49. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

