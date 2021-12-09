Todd J. Vasos Sells 337,456 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DG opened at $221.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

