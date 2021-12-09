Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $138.70

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.70 and last traded at $138.49, with a volume of 26956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average is $113.35. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

