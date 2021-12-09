Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $138.70

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.70 and last traded at $138.49, with a volume of 26956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average is $113.35. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

