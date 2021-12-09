Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.44

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $72.45, with a volume of 3130741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

