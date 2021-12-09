Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

