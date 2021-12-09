Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 11,145 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $10,839,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ford Motor by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Ford Motor by 58.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 235,684 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

