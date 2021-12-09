Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Shares of 6,496 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 161,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

