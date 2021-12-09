Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $298,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $237.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

