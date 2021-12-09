Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $138,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $754,257 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Southern stock opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

