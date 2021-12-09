Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

