Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291,447 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after acquiring an additional 477,844 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,802 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,833,000 after acquiring an additional 318,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,363,000.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

