Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of TMP stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In related news, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $160,309.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock worth $368,235. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,629,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1,246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

