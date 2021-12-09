Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CURV traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.97. 74,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,609. Torrid has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Get Torrid alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $449,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $608,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.