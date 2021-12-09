Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CURV traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 46,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,609. Torrid has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CURV. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

