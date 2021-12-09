Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $100,000 in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

