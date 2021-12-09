Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $5,655,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $320,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 72.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 44.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $235.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.19. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $133.60 and a 1-year high of $235.39. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

