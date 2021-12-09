Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 480 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,389,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $220.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.09 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.55.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.