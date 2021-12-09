Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 923 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 681,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI stock opened at $191.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.87. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

