Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $126,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $16,463,855.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,985,789. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 6.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

