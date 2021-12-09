Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

