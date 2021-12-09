TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Get TowneBank alerts:

TOWN opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 33.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the third quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 97.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.